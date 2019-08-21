Weyerhaeuser (WY) Shareholder Wilkins Investment Counsel Lifted Its Stake; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Lowered Incyte LTD (INCY) Holding as Shares Rose

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 2.41M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Incyte Corp Ltd (INCY) by 62.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 166,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, down from 266,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Incyte Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $86.07. About 655,765 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 27/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – TAGRISSO RECEIVES POSITIVE EU CHMP OPINION FOR 1ST-LINE TREATMENT OF EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 16/05/2018 – Genosco/Yuhan Announce Results from Phase 1/2 Study of YH25448, a 3rd-Generation EGFR-TKI, in Advanced NSCLC to be Presented at; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck to Stop Study Based on Results and Recommendation of eDMC; 22/03/2018 – LISTEN: An eyewitness gene therapy story, breaking down Incyte’s future, and was Gottlieb wrong to try?; 18/04/2018 – US FDA Approves TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) As 1st-Line Treatment For EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 06/04/2018 – Incyte knocked as combo drug trial with Merck fails

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Advisors, a California-based fund reported 240,927 shares. Moreover, City Hldg Com has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 1,000 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity, a California-based fund reported 502,724 shares. Argyle Cap reported 118,208 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. National Asset Incorporated holds 10,785 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 14,842 shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt owns 17,355 shares. Bollard Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Stelac Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 12,811 shares. Sasco Inc Ct holds 957,882 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Moreover, Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Incorporated Lc has 0.06% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 924,500 shares. 20,235 are held by Trust Company Of Virginia Va. Becker Cap Management stated it has 1.83 million shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors LP has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 150,251 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Incyte beats Q2 consensus – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Purchase Incyte Corporation At $62.50, Earn 12.3% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, INCY – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BriaCell Appoints Richard J. Berman to Board of Directors – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,273.61 down -19.72 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Management holds 0.01% or 6,985 shares. Geode Management Llc accumulated 0.06% or 2.51 million shares. Sivik Ltd Company stated it has 1.9% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 39,075 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Conning Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 51,200 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Limited has 0% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 75,110 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 3,789 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 18,863 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial Incorporated owns 324,615 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sweden-based Rhenman And Prtn Asset Ab has invested 1.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% or 29,495 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Int holds 0.29% or 7.80M shares. Regions Financial holds 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) or 12 shares.