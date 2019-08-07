Weyerhaeuser (WY) Shareholder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding by $1.55 Million as Shares Declined; As Synovus Finl (SNV) Shares Rose, Holder Brant Point Investment Management Increased Stake

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.36. About 4.74M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 59.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 48,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 130,651 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 82,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 1.62 million shares traded or 12.54% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel owns 0.1% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 42,772 shares. Whittier accumulated 0.05% or 56,030 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 332,930 shares. Moody Bank Division stated it has 10,334 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management invested in 32,309 shares. Johnson Finance has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Fiduciary Trust Com accumulated 17,991 shares. Cibc World invested in 21,561 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Lc holds 0.07% or 11,641 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt has 12,837 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 41,398 shares. Wellington Shields And Co Ltd Liability Corporation has 43,083 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Llc reported 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ls Investment Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 73,930 shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 58,900 shares to 40,096 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,967 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Put) (ONNN).

