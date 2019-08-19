Weyerhaeuser (WY) Shareholder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Stake by $1.55 Million; Ranger Investment Management LP Position in Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) by 60.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 361,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The institutional investor held 238,125 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92M, down from 599,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cogent Communications Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $58.01. About 171,201 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CCOI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc, New York-based fund reported 10,518 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation reported 105,744 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Retail Bank And has invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Parkside Bancorporation And Trust has 85 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% or 38,416 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 14,800 shares stake. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc has 0.12% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 97,453 shares. Advsr Asset has invested 0.43% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). 808,190 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of Mellon. Frontier Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.32% or 837,847 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 51,681 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 500,000 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0.01% or 3,590 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 36,430 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lendingtree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 7,156 shares to 57,180 shares, valued at $20.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Box Inc. by 578,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wns(Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.