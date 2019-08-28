Weyerhaeuser (WY) Shareholder Cutler Capital Management Has Upped Holding; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Continues to Hold Stake in Lennox Intl (LII)

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.56. About 2.89 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 290.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 7,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 10,345 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 2,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $247.24. About 134,655 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 16,183 shares to 5,637 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 9,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,393 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).