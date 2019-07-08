Weyerhaeuser (WY) Share Price Declined While Cutler Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $382,200; Primerica (PRI) Holder Walthausen & Company Cut Its Position by $2.79 Million as Stock Rose

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 22,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,584 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.56M, down from 158,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 82,478 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 29.33% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.57. About 2.28M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset LP owns 0.25% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2.06 million shares. Wolverine Asset Lc reported 39 shares stake. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 44,782 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp has invested 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Old Point And Service N A holds 1.3% or 95,010 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% or 80,360 shares. Korea Corporation stated it has 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Salem Capital Mngmt invested in 245,291 shares or 3.5% of the stock. 32,617 are owned by Synovus Fincl Corporation. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 9,132 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 42,000 shares. Geode Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 161,359 shares. Covington Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) on Thursday, June 6.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silverbow Resources Inc by 65,983 shares to 280,527 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 51,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN).

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $90.61M for 14.42 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.99% EPS growth.