Weyerhaeuser (WY) Position Has Lifted by Cutler Capital Management Llc; Servicenow (NOW) Shares Rose While Dragoneer Investment Group Trimmed Holding by $4.31 Million

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 232,268 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $291.17. About 241,264 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 1.28M shares to 9.02 million shares, valued at $116.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. 100,000 shares were sold by CODD RONALD E F, worth $22.01 million on Friday, February 1. On Thursday, February 7 the insider WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53M. 7,397 shares valued at $1.63M were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. 22,000 shares were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B, worth $5.06M on Monday, February 11. Desai Chirantan Jitendra had sold 2,031 shares worth $381,564 on Monday, January 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sei has 0.08% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 0.15% or 24,399 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York owns 66,323 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 0.46% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 8,526 shares. Css Ltd Liability Company Il reported 0.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.79% or 103,877 shares. Sands Cap Management Ltd invested 4.76% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has invested 3.35% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 2,226 were reported by Private Advisor Group Ltd. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon reported 1.20 million shares. Hartford Fin Mngmt holds 0.12% or 1,430 shares in its portfolio. State Street stated it has 3.98M shares. Moreover, Optimum Invest Advisors has 0.04% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 12,002 shares. Voloridge Investment Lc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 86,142 shares.

