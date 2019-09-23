Weyerhaeuser (WY) Holding Maintained by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc; Greenwich Investment Management Has Decreased Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Holding by $2.45 Million

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 228,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01M, up from 203,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 4.98 million shares traded or 38.30% up from the average. Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 85.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 174,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,950 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 203,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 1.38 million shares traded or 64.25% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS-WITHIN THE AMENDMENT, LENDERS CONSENT TO, SUBJECT TO CONSUMMATION OF INITIAL SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION, TO RELEASE EACH SAWTOOTH ENTITY; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Rev $5.11B; 10/05/2018 – ETE: Energy Transfer Partners exec says construction of Rover natural gas pipeline “will be complete this month,” Mariner East 1 NGL pipeline back up and running. – ! $ETE; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture; 24/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE

More notable recent Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Weyerhaeuser, Expedia Group and Seagate Technology – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Investment stated it has 0.15% in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY). Aqr Cap Limited Liability holds 454,560 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 112,590 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur Comm New York. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 1,540 shares in its portfolio. Sand Hill Limited Co accumulated 147,669 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) for 164,392 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) or 498 shares. 96,237 were accumulated by Patten Gp Incorporated. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 0.08% or 15,532 shares in its portfolio. 10,334 were accumulated by Moody Bankshares Tru Division. Cibc Ww Corporation holds 0.03% or 129,431 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 646,616 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 976,007 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lederer And Inv Counsel Ca reported 13,210 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited owns 9,200 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.13 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Segall Bryant And Hamill accumulated 12,300 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 182,551 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 1.58M shares. 200 were accumulated by Cwm Llc. 215,400 are held by Hsbc Holdg Plc. Cambridge Investment Research Inc reported 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 28,371 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salient Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). 103,508 were reported by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 121,428 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 706,442 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). 92,228 were reported by Hightower Advisors Lc. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.07% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.24 million for 17.53 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.