Weyerhaeuser (WY) Holding Lifted by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Cut Its Micron Technology (MU) Position by $8.42 Million

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 205,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 375,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51M, down from 580,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 11.67M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 2.47M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 140,175 shares to 14.31M shares, valued at $584.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolus Inc. by 48,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Lp has 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Meritage owns 122,337 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Psagot House Limited reported 3,650 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 928,911 shares. 6,348 are held by Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Walleye Trading Llc accumulated 1.63 million shares or 0.52% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 476,622 shares. Bp Public Ltd Llc invested in 0.2% or 125,000 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank owns 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 6,656 shares. Advisers Lc owns 0.16% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 559,868 shares. Hodges Mgmt reported 1.09% stake. Sigma Planning owns 29,588 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt stated it has 9,330 shares.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66M for 26.48 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

