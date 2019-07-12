Weyerhaeuser (WY) Holding Lifted by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc; Schlumberger LTD (Call) (SLB) Market Value Declined While Springbok Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.28 Million

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.81. About 3.10 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) (SLB) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 300 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 9.24 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc holds 5.45% or 556,626 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.34% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Addenda Cap reported 29,346 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Skylands Limited Liability invested in 2,290 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Culbertson A N Incorporated has 0.45% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Marshall Wace Llp has 400,700 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Patten Grp Inc Inc holds 0.13% or 6,871 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,374 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Renaissance Inv Gru Ltd Co stated it has 5,525 shares. 14,061 are held by Cambridge. Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.73% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 43,024 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,000 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 26,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79M for 29.26 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Another trade for 5,195 shares valued at $119,640 was made by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.