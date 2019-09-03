Weyerhaeuser (WY) Holding Has Raised by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc; Cryolife (CRY) Holder Elk Creek Partners Raised Stake

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 68,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 329,539 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, up from 260,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Cryolife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 30,594 shares traded. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has declined 0.45% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 07/03/2018 – Cryolife 4Q Adj EPS 11c; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE 4Q REV. $52.8M, EST. $48.2M; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $250.0 MLN – $256.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CryoLife Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 10 Days; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$256M; 17/04/2018 – CryoLife May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.29 – $0.32; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife Backs FY Rev $250M-$256M

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 715,162 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 109,072 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evo Pmts Inc by 28,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,699 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

More notable recent CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Things That Disney Got Right in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About CryoLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRY) 1.2% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why CryoLife, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CRY) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yield Blue Chips I Just Bought For My Retirement Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CRY shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 25.58 million shares or 2.16% less from 26.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 17,270 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 12,953 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Lpl Financial Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) for 8,845 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Fincl Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,674 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 76,358 were reported by Sg Mngmt Limited Liability. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.05% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 91,636 shares in its portfolio. Jnba invested in 850 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 553,254 were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Com.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.