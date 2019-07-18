Weyerhaeuser (WY) Holding Has Boosted by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Share Price Declined While Bluemountain Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 71.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 162,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 66,026 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 228,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 2.05 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.3. About 3.45M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. $210,526 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares were sold by Hagen Russell S.

