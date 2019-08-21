Weyerhaeuser (WY) Holder Wilkins Investment Counsel Boosted Its Stake by $1.55 Million as Stock Declined; Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Lifted Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Position by $3.45 Million

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 313,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.08 million, up from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 4.54M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 09/04/2018 – Probe Into India’s ICICI Bank Loans Can Hurt Reputation : Fitch — Market Talk; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES LTD IPO SUBSCRIBED 76 PCT AS OF 1000 GMT EXCLUDING ANCHOR INVESTOR ALLOCATIONS; 12/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s SEBI Initiates Probe Into Alleged Corporate Governance Breaches At ICICI Bank – ET Now Citing; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES OFFER PRICE SET AT 519 RUPEES TO 520 RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – GARG: INDIA PROBE AGENCIES GETTING INTO BOTTOM OF ICICI ISSUE; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI REQUESTED CLARIFICATIONS BASED ON NEWS REPORTS; 29/05/2018 – ICICI BANK NAMES M. D. MALLYA ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY E; 30/04/2018 – Republic: Second I-T Notice Issued To Deepak Kochhar, Husband Of ICICI Bank MD-CEO Chanda Kochhar; 31/03/2018 – India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 2.54 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 156,975 shares to 3,025 shares, valued at $75,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 20,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,585 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

