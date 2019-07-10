Weyerhaeuser (WY) Holder Cutler Capital Management Upped Stake; Brady (BRC) Holder Wbi Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.20 Million as Stock Value Rose

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Brady Corp (BRC) by 68.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 26,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,243 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $568,000, down from 38,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Brady Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 28,248 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 25.74% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 16/04/2018 – Brady Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP – “FULL BENEFIT OF THE ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX LEGISLATION WILL NOT BE REALIZED UNTIL NEXT FISCAL YEAR”; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brady Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRC); 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP BRC.N SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED CLASS A COMMON SHARE FROM $1.95 TO $2.00; 24/05/2018 – BRADY SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.95 TO $2.00, EST. $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – TAKKT BUYS TO BUY RUNELANDHS FORSALJNINGS FROM BRADY CORP; 28/03/2018 – Brady Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BRADY 3Q EPS 49C; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp 3Q EPS 49c

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.35. About 717,283 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na reported 39,446 shares. 100,000 are owned by Pacific Heights Asset Limited. Cap Management Ny holds 0.78% or 19,000 shares. Davidson Invest Advsr has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated has 0.33% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 71,475 shares. Sequoia Fin Advsrs Llc stated it has 154,547 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel stated it has 42,772 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Whitnell & Co invested in 1,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Confluence Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.31% or 2.93 million shares. Illinois-based Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora has invested 0.81% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Reinhart Partners holds 2.38% or 965,719 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 11,364 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.20M shares. Weik Capital Mngmt invested in 0.63% or 49,345 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold BRC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.29 million shares or 2.84% more from 40.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 7.17M shares. C M Bidwell holds 3,965 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Raymond James Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. Moreover, Int Group has 0.01% invested in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 36,184 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 588 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Limited Partnership reported 1.37M shares. Ameritas Partners owns 21,442 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested 0.01% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Alpha Windward Ltd Llc reported 10,140 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,549 shares stake. 35,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC).

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 43,762 shares to 62,987 shares, valued at $687,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 43,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BRC’s profit will be $32.76 million for 20.08 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Brady Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.