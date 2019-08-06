Weyerhaeuser (WY) Holder Cutler Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $382,200; As West Pharm Svcs (WST) Market Valuation Rose, Ngam Advisors LP Has Increased Its Stake by $1.26 Million

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.33. About 4.34 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in West Pharm Svcs Inc (WST) by 110.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 11,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 21,875 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, up from 10,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in West Pharm Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $138.35. About 322,900 shares traded or 10.88% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Tompkins Finance holds 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) or 384 shares. Sit Investment Inc owns 15,000 shares. Moreover, Uss Invest Mgmt has 1.35% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 1.09 million shares. Bokf Na owns 3,115 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 19,900 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt accumulated 74,841 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 4,733 are held by Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tcw Group owns 45,407 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 14,275 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 213 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group owns 621,562 shares. Prudential has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 96,571 shares or 0.05% of the stock. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 23,495 shares to 72,902 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 11,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,220 shares, and cut its stake in Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Com stated it has 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tiemann Inv Lc reported 0.2% stake. 78,664 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. North Star Invest Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 51,202 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 1.70M shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc reported 14,204 shares. 29,891 are held by Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Fmr Limited Company reported 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 1.11% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.08% stake. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 21,214 shares. Montag A And Assocs has invested 0.32% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 564 shares. 56,992 were accumulated by Virtu Finance Limited Company.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.