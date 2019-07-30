Weyerhaeuser (WY) Holder Cutler Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $382,200; As National General Hldgs (NGHC) Shares Declined, Hillcrest Asset Management Boosted Holding

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.8. About 922,402 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in National General Hldgs (NGHC) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 141,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 531,342 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, up from 390,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National General Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 4.72% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 99,081 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.14% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.); 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold NGHC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 0.94% more from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc owns 134,507 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). 686 were reported by Ftb Advisors Inc. California State Teachers Retirement owns 98,984 shares. Ellington Gru Lc holds 25,300 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 1.33M shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has 0.01% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 1.05M shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 279,286 shares. Snow Capital Lp holds 967,966 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Lc has 2.02% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 531,342 shares. Pnc Financial Ser stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Meeder Asset Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 228,986 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 5.78M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Counselors invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Norinchukin Savings Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 141,688 shares. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 55,855 shares. Salem Cap Mgmt reported 3.5% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Wisconsin-based Reinhart Ptnrs has invested 2.38% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Patten And Patten Tn accumulated 0.53% or 184,011 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Company holds 12,948 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has 7,610 shares. Schulhoff holds 22,145 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Bp Public Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 80,000 shares. Lasalle Invest Management Llc has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

