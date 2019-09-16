Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Shares Declined While Btr Capital Management Boosted by $1.47 Million Its Position; Waterstone Capital Management LP Increased Its Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Position by $414,000 as Share Price Declined

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 56,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 220,429 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81 million, up from 163,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 1.18M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 147,498 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Essent plans more insurance-linked note deals – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Annaly Capital Management, Paramount Group, SPX, and Essent Group â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Essent: The Essential Value – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Be Smarter Than Warren Buffett: Buy Mortgage Insurance Stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46 billion and $64.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $536.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7,640 shares to 81,170 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Co. (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 3,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,749 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

