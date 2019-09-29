Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Shareholder Third Avenue Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Raytheon (RTN) Stock Rose While Greenwood Capital Associates Has Lifted Its Position

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 198,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 4.10 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.94 million, down from 4.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 2.22M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 65.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 16,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 40,492 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.04 million, up from 24,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.36 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Place Holdings (TPHS) by 647,578 shares to 5.68 million shares, valued at $22.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 34,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.39 million for 57.90 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 10,349 shares to 8,399 shares, valued at $279,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,626 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL).