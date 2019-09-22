Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Shareholder Third Avenue Management Has Cut Stake by $5.17 Million; Personal Capital Advisors Decreased American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $46.63 Million as Stock Value Rose

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 198,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 4.10M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.94 million, down from 4.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 3.35M shares traded. Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 89.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 228,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 26,665 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45 million, down from 255,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 2.54 million shares traded or 39.99% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These High Forward Dividend Yield Companies Will Outperform – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “BMO Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating on Weyerhaeuser (WY) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.39M for 57.58 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhauser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 44,142 shares to 133,142 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class B by 18,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated reported 32,006 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 101,253 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank reported 177,123 shares. Marathon Asset Llp stated it has 1.71M shares. Oakwood Ltd Liability Corporation Ca has invested 1.51% in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY). Nordea Investment Ab stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY). Regions holds 0.02% or 59,606 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Management Limited Mi invested in 13,096 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The California-based Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.34% in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, M&T Bancshares has 0.04% invested in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY). Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited stated it has 205,017 shares. Argent Trust invested 0.02% in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) for 497,725 shares. C Wide Gp Hldgs A S holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) for 1.08 million shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 19,557 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $9.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 11,262 shares to 55,916 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 56,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).