Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Shareholder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Raised Position by $942,916 as Market Value Declined; Packaging Amer (PKG) Holder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $325,215

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 72.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 36,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,304 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 50,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 4.22M shares traded or 1.80% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 56,363 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, down from 59,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $100.61. About 832,516 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, down 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $180.90M for 13.17 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assoc Inc reported 90,003 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Lord Abbett Limited Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Ghp Invest Advsr stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Chevy Chase holds 77,419 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Communication accumulated 150 shares. U S Glob Invsts reported 4,146 shares stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Hamlin Ltd Liability reported 414,874 shares stake. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 18,281 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 4,561 shares. Pinebridge LP owns 0.12% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 57,578 shares. Liberty Capital Mgmt Inc holds 28,217 shares. The Arkansas-based Ifrah Financial Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 3,548 shares to 133,592 shares, valued at $27.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc by 1,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,511 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop accumulated 13,928 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Amica Mutual Ins Communication invested in 29,728 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 428,840 shares. Moreover, Texas Yale Cap Corporation has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Nomura stated it has 118,085 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru reported 632,105 shares. Lvm Cap Ltd Mi owns 0.08% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 13,356 shares. Moreover, Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has 0.08% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 184,127 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd holds 10,134 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares owns 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 4,462 shares. Cannell Capital Ltd Llc holds 164,120 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants holds 0.05% or 26,723 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) accumulated 748 shares. Century Companies Inc invested in 18.46 million shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).