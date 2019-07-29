Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Reaches $25.38 After 8.00% Down Move; Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Sentiment Is 0.8

Newtek Business Services Inc (NEWT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.72, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 20 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 25 cut down and sold equity positions in Newtek Business Services Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.81 million shares, down from 3.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Newtek Business Services Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 16 Increased: 13 New Position: 7.

The stock of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $25.38. About 1.73M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 YearsThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $18.90B company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $23.35 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WY worth $1.51 billion less.

Analysts await Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 31.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.44 per share. NEWT’s profit will be $11.09 million for 9.43 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Newtek Business Services Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.82% EPS growth.

Bard Associates Inc holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Newtek Business Services Corp. for 157,994 shares. American Asset Management Inc. owns 32,827 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Opus Capital Group Llc has 0.32% invested in the company for 61,556 shares. The Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware has invested 0.24% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 372,158 shares.

The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.87. About 23,184 shares traded. Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) has risen 17.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWT News: 02/05/2018 – Newtek 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT’S MANAGEMENT BELIEVES ATTACKERS MAY HAVE ACQUIRED SOME CUSTOMER INFORMATION LIMITED TO SHARED WEBHOSTING CUSTOMERS; 09/03/2018 – Newtek Business Services Short-Interest Ratio Up 123% to 7 Days; 05/03/2018 – Newtek Business Services Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT BELIEVES ATTACKERS MAY HAVE ALSO GAINED ACCESS TO CERTAIN OF UNIT’S SHARED WEBHOSTING SERVERS; 05/03/2018 – Newtek Net Asset Value Was $278.3 Million, or $15.08/Share, at Dec 31; 11/05/2018 – Newtek Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.42 per Share; 05/03/2018 Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 29/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES- EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT USED TO FINANCE PORTFOLIO CO ORIGINATED SBA 504 LOANS IN PROCESS OF BEING INCREASED TO $40.0 MLN

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development firm specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The company has market cap of $418.05 million. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. It has a 11.24 P/E ratio. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Weyerhaeuser Co. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $18.90 billion. It primarily invests in United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates under four business divisions, timberlands, wood products, cellulose fibers and real estate.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.06M for 35.25 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. 5,195 shares were bought by Stockfish Devin W, worth $119,640 on Thursday, June 6. 8,000 shares valued at $210,526 were sold by Hagen Russell S on Friday, February 1.