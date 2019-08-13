Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Holder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Boosted Its Position; Fastenal Co (FAST) Position Has Raised by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 72.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 36,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,304 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 50,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.23. About 1.16 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 3.58 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 18,089 shares to 299 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Lc Ny holds 8,108 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The owns 141,688 shares. Automobile Association has 240,629 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv holds 76,309 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 84,889 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bp Public Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 80,000 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech reported 140,104 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs Inc owns 54,996 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 43,644 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Whitnell reported 1,600 shares. Eagle Asset invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tctc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 10,260 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc accumulated 402 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,580 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Lisowski Sheryl Ann also sold $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability Co holds 7,872 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Becker Cap Inc owns 11,259 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors reported 41,200 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co owns 17,831 shares. Whittier Tru Company reported 875 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 9 shares. 26,750 are held by Wendell David Assocs. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 5,382 shares. Pension reported 375,510 shares stake. Fil Ltd stated it has 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 37,383 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv holds 4,315 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grand Jean Capital reported 4,404 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 14,009 shares in its portfolio.