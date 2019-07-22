Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) and Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Comparison side by side

Since Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) and Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) are part of the Lumber Wood Production industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser Company 25 2.58 N/A 0.24 103.10 Rayonier Inc. 30 4.74 N/A 0.67 46.76

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Rayonier Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Weyerhaeuser Company. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Weyerhaeuser Company’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Weyerhaeuser Company and Rayonier Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser Company 0.00% 2.1% 1.1% Rayonier Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.61 shows that Weyerhaeuser Company is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rayonier Inc.’s 0.69 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Weyerhaeuser Company’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Rayonier Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Rayonier Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Weyerhaeuser Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Weyerhaeuser Company and Rayonier Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser Company 0 0 2 3.00 Rayonier Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Weyerhaeuser Company’s upside potential is 23.56% at a $31 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Weyerhaeuser Company and Rayonier Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.5% and 87.7% respectively. About 0.2% of Weyerhaeuser Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Rayonier Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weyerhaeuser Company -2.65% -7.87% -1.73% -7.01% -31.44% 14.14% Rayonier Inc. -0.73% -2.5% 8.94% -0.26% -16.8% 12.64%

For the past year Weyerhaeuser Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Rayonier Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Rayonier Inc. beats Weyerhaeuser Company.

Weyerhaeuser Co. is a real estate investment trust. It primarily invests in United States. The firm operates under four business segments, timberlands, wood products, cellulose fibers and real estate. It owns timberlands primarily in the U.S and has long-term licenses in Canada. The firm manufactures wood and specialty cellulose fibers products, and develops real estate, primarily as a builder of single-family homes. Weyerhaeuser Co was founded in 1900 and is based in Seattle, Washington.