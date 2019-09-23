Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) is a company in the Lumber Wood Production industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Weyerhaeuser Company has 79.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 73.94% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Weyerhaeuser Company has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.17% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Weyerhaeuser Company and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser Company 0.00% 8.30% 4.30% Industry Average 4.77% 12.68% 6.68%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Weyerhaeuser Company and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser Company N/A 26 105.00 Industry Average 69.97M 1.47B 45.08

Weyerhaeuser Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Weyerhaeuser Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.60

The rivals have a potential upside of 18.94%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Weyerhaeuser Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weyerhaeuser Company -0.51% -3.75% -4.62% -3.05% -25.53% 16.24% Industry Average 3.25% 4.08% 4.76% 11.53% 9.05% 23.10%

For the past year Weyerhaeuser Company was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Weyerhaeuser Company are 1.5 and 1.1. Competitively, Weyerhaeuser Company’s rivals have 3.02 and 1.92 for Current and Quick Ratio. Weyerhaeuser Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Weyerhaeuser Company.

Volatility & Risk

Weyerhaeuser Company has a beta of 1.67 and its 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Weyerhaeuser Company’s rivals are 26.60% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser Company’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Weyerhaeuser Company.

Weyerhaeuser Co. is a real estate investment trust. It primarily invests in United States. The firm operates under four business segments, timberlands, wood products, cellulose fibers and real estate. It owns timberlands primarily in the U.S and has long-term licenses in Canada. The firm manufactures wood and specialty cellulose fibers products, and develops real estate, primarily as a builder of single-family homes. Weyerhaeuser Co was founded in 1900 and is based in Seattle, Washington.