Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Lumber Wood Production companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Weyerhaeuser Company has 79.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 71.33% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.2% of Weyerhaeuser Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.67% of all Lumber Wood Production companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Weyerhaeuser Company and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser Company 0.00% 2.10% 1.10% Industry Average 5.92% 12.02% 6.47%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Weyerhaeuser Company and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser Company N/A 25 103.10 Industry Average 85.75M 1.45B 36.51

Weyerhaeuser Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Weyerhaeuser Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser Company 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.33 2.79

$31 is the consensus target price of Weyerhaeuser Company, with a potential upside of 20.11%. The potential upside of the peers is 10.38%. With higher possible upside potential for Weyerhaeuser Company’s peers, research analysts think Weyerhaeuser Company is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Weyerhaeuser Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weyerhaeuser Company -2.65% -7.87% -1.73% -7.01% -31.44% 14.14% Industry Average 2.80% 5.55% 8.54% 9.50% 8.10% 21.98%

For the past year Weyerhaeuser Company was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Weyerhaeuser Company are 1.5 and 1.1. Competitively, Weyerhaeuser Company’s peers have 3.59 and 1.90 for Current and Quick Ratio. Weyerhaeuser Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Weyerhaeuser Company.

Risk & Volatility

Weyerhaeuser Company has a beta of 1.61 and its 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Weyerhaeuser Company’s peers are 22.30% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser Company’s rivals beat Weyerhaeuser Company on 4 of the 6 factors.

Weyerhaeuser Co. is a real estate investment trust. It primarily invests in United States. The firm operates under four business segments, timberlands, wood products, cellulose fibers and real estate. It owns timberlands primarily in the U.S and has long-term licenses in Canada. The firm manufactures wood and specialty cellulose fibers products, and develops real estate, primarily as a builder of single-family homes. Weyerhaeuser Co was founded in 1900 and is based in Seattle, Washington.