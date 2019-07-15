Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Valuation Declined While Fiduciary Counselling Has Boosted by $376,350 Its Stake; As Photronics (PLAB) Share Value Declined, Quantum Capital Management Has Raised Position

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 2.89M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 43.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 147,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 483,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 336,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 197,146 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.81% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $86,664 activity. 1,900 shares were sold by TYSON MITCHELL G, worth $19,992 on Monday, January 28. Progler Christopher J also sold $59,752 worth of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) on Friday, February 1. Shares for $16,170 were sold by Burr Richelle E on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Wright Assocs stated it has 757 shares. 25,427 are owned by Cornercap Invest Counsel. American has 49,409 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 52,267 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). 90,342 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 31,055 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 77,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.02% or 82,000 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 30,036 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Systematic Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). 744,849 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc. Invesco holds 0% or 967,351 shares in its portfolio.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 13,328 shares to 22,062 shares, valued at $758,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 77,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,370 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Care.com Inc (CRCM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Photronics (PLAB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. The insider Hagen Russell S sold $210,526.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ejf Lc accumulated 0.03% or 8,000 shares. Creative Planning holds 79,487 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 40,120 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd reported 248,107 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc has 25,022 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0.02% or 954,927 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 41,398 shares. Moreover, Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 23,739 are owned by Mraz Amerine And. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.14% stake. Sunbelt Inc owns 32,006 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il accumulated 47,728 shares. 356,800 are owned by Skba Cap Limited Liability Company. New England And Management has 0.29% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 16,225 shares. 12,948 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Management Llc.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lumber – What A Difference A Year Makes – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income Is One Man’s Trash But Another Man’s Treasure – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q1 shows improvement from Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.