Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Valuation Declined While Brookfield Asset Management Has Increased Stake; As Crown Holdings (CCK) Shares Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $4.36 Million

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 96.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 80,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,302 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, up from 83,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.27. About 524,561 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 135,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 589,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.54M, up from 454,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 1.17 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. The insider Hagen Russell S sold 8,000 shares worth $210,526.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Mngmt reported 15,750 shares. Principal Financial Gp Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 4.32 million shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.63% or 84,292 shares. Nomura Holding accumulated 118,085 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Huntington Bancshares has 20,495 shares. Da Davidson And reported 0.2% stake. World Asset Mgmt stated it has 58,565 shares. Community Trust & Investment Co holds 9,635 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 389,071 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na invested in 0% or 32,401 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cheviot Value Mngmt Llc holds 0.2% or 15,695 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communication Limited has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 301,561 shares to 406,663 shares, valued at $23.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 21,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 511,961 shares, and cut its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Ci A (NYSE:V) by 22,138 shares to 101,382 shares, valued at $15.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,055 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd reported 455,414 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Anchor Bolt Ltd Partnership owns 915,065 shares for 4.84% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 64,862 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 419,199 shares. Edgepoint Grp reported 7.26M shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 328,687 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 178,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 41,443 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.03% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 8,370 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Atria Investments Ltd Com owns 4,287 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. City Holding reported 0.11% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 104,191 shares.

