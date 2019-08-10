Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Valuation Declined While Bank Of The West Lowered Its Stake; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Shares Rose, Shareholder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Trimmed Its Stake

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 3,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 19,059 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 22,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $186.85. About 987,259 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 22,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 20,288 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534,000, down from 42,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 3.46 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W. 3,501 shares were sold by Wood Michael J, worth $643,693.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18M for 16.22 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter accumulated 18,682 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 302,511 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 520 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs has invested 0.44% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 9,841 are held by Cetera Advsrs Ltd. Proshare Limited Liability Com owns 52,155 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Regions, a Alabama-based fund reported 249,228 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.23% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd invested in 7,931 shares. Wright Serv Incorporated reported 8,769 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Girard Prtnrs Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,966 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 5,175 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Lc invested 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 33,101 shares to 111,932 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 29,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.09 million for 34.36 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,076 shares to 77,715 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 10,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Boston Ltd Llc holds 13,499 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Regent Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mufg Americas invested in 0.11% or 147,270 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.71% or 201,829 shares in its portfolio. Northern holds 0.07% or 10.77 million shares. Tiedemann Lc reported 17,290 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 12,837 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt. British Columbia Inv Management invested in 320,240 shares. Cim Investment Mangement reported 0.23% stake. Echo Street Management invested in 378,187 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 13,059 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 35,000 were reported by Levin Capital Strategies L P. Qs Investors Ltd Liability reported 59,473 shares.