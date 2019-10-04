Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Stock Value Declined While Wafra Investment Advisory Group Increased Holding by $7.93 Million; Stoneridge Investment Partners Position in General Motors Com (GM) Lifted by $1.21 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 304,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 649,420 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.11 million, up from 344,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 2.79 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in General Motors Corp Com (GM) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 31,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 113,769 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38M, up from 81,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in General Motors Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 9.90 million shares traded or 30.36% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – OLD GM CREDITORS REACH PACT ON IGNITION-SWITCH LAWSUITS; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM may raise investment plan for South Korean unit; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 23/04/2018 – S. KOREA, KDB ASK GM TO PLEDGE NO EXIT FOR 10 YEARS: YONHAP; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 09/04/2018 – GM Korea says it may drop Spark, replace with crossover; 19/03/2018 – GM’s March 2022 Floating Rate Note Expected With EUR500M Deal Size; 13/04/2018 – GM says sticking to April 20 deadline for GM Korea restructuring; 24/04/2018 – GM: [KBS News Breaking News] Korea GM Labor & Management to Propose Wage and Collective Negotiation – ! $GM; 01/05/2018 – Inteva Products Named 2017 GM Supplier of the Year

