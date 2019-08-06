Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Price Declined While Franklin Resources Trimmed Holding by $1.85 Million; Parker (PH) Stake Held by Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Parker (PH) by 3983.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 156,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 160,931 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.62M, up from 3,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Parker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $164.82. About 249,374 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 61.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 71,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 44,782 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 115,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 1.76 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q

