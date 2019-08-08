Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Declined While State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Cut Its Holding by $650,000; Highline Capital Management Has Decreased Its Intelsat S A (I) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 734,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 774,876 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 879,833 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17 million, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 3.22M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc invested in 0.02% or 42,600 shares. Somerset Gp Llc has 19,777 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Community Tru And Inv accumulated 9,635 shares. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America invested in 1.63% or 697,839 shares. Moreover, Highlander Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2,000 shares. 1,480 were reported by First In. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). National Invest Wi reported 39,705 shares stake. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Bartlett & Limited Company has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2,318 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Department owns 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 1,574 shares. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 242 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Inc. Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). M&R Management, a New York-based fund reported 3,223 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 100,745 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $110.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $137.54 million for 34.28 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 151,550 shares to 610,063 shares, valued at $42.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 53,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM At The Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pinterest Is The Best Social Media Stock Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GMAC Capital Trust I: Another Safe High Yielder – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Software Is Transforming The P&C Insurance Industry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.