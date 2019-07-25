Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Declined While Klingenstein Fields & Co Lowered Its Stake; As Noble Energy (NBL) Stock Value Rose, Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Trimmed Position by $2.55 Million

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 67.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 106,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,187 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 156,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.07. About 1.93 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 06/03/2018 NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT TO BUY TEXAS PIPELINES; 01/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 25C; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 21.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 155,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 560,651 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, down from 716,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 2.07M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Another trade for 5,195 shares valued at $119,640 was made by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WY’s profit will be $81.93M for 57.14 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 15,004 shares to 120,420 shares, valued at $13.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 8,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilkins Investment Counsel, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 203,250 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs has 26,723 shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 10,319 shares. C Grp A S holds 1.08M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 186,795 shares. First City Capital Mngmt invested in 15,750 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Stelac Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company reported 12,811 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 11,557 were reported by Park Natl Corp Oh. Sabal owns 13,120 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mai Capital Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 195,477 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 0.14% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 17,021 shares. Innovations Limited Liability holds 1.83% or 26,590 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Co stated it has 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 8,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 49,389 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 49,388 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 88,110 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Swiss Bancorp has 0.04% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Investment Management Of Virginia Llc invested in 0.82% or 140,211 shares. Td Asset reported 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 9,261 were accumulated by Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation. Natixis Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Bnp Paribas Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 36,767 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 300 shares. Adirondack Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Gateway Advisers Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications owns 296,334 shares. Nomura Asset Company has 87,750 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $379,150 activity.

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 123.53% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.17 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.