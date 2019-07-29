Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Declined While Franklin Resources Cut Position by $1.85 Million; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Declined, Fiduciary Counselling Increased by $376,350 Its Position

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 2.63M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 61.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 71,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,782 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 115,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 2.63M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 40,796 shares to 650,627 shares, valued at $93.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 23,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,466 shares, and has risen its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Stockfish Devin W had bought 5,195 shares worth $119,640.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.03M for 35.64 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Montgomery Invest Inc invested in 0.72% or 61,046 shares. Chemical Bancorp, Michigan-based fund reported 23,185 shares. Trust Of Vermont has 0.17% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Legal & General Grp Pcl owns 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 4.59M shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc stated it has 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Waters Parkerson & Communications Limited Liability Company holds 10,134 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cls Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 103 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ledyard Fincl Bank invested 0.71% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 151,731 were accumulated by Bourgeon Capital Ltd Liability. Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 605,559 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Barclays Public holds 954,927 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited owns 188,010 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. 21,561 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Inc.

