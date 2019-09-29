Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake Maintained by Sfe Investment Counsel; As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Sabal Trust Co Has Cut by $24.40 Million Its Position

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 23,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 226,454 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97 million, up from 203,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 2.22M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 97.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 369,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 9,920 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $661,000, down from 379,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 6.42 million shares traded or 115.53% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 5,200 shares to 33,520 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 22,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46M for 15.23 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,316 are held by Crawford Invest Counsel. Deutsche Bank Ag has 3.37 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Northern Tru owns 9.48 million shares. Monarch Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 2.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 2,468 shares. Fosun Intll Ltd has invested 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Blb&B Advisors Limited Company invested in 50,857 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Asset Management One holds 319,647 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp holds 155,474 shares. Pettee Invsts reported 15,278 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Accredited stated it has 6,603 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora owns 775 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt invested 0.14% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Stearns Serv Group Inc holds 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 4,147 shares. Moors & Cabot owns 58,490 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Ok reported 0.52% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Everett Harris Ca owns 96,740 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2,840 shares. Captrust Advsr has 69,019 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bamco holds 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 627 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corp has 30,950 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon owns 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 5.87M shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 892,393 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 517,734 shares. Mcrae Cap Mngmt owns 18,169 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Nomura reported 107,848 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel stated it has 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Patten Patten Inc Tn holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 166,659 shares. Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,296 shares to 49,428 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,232 shares, and cut its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.