Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake Maintained by Montag A & Associates Inc; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Value Rose While Chase Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Position

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 103.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 66,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 64,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 4.32 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 92.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 26,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,619 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, up from 28,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 5.32 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: LOOKING AT `TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS’ NOT MAJOR M&A; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 26/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint reportedly aim to seal merger deal next week; 21/04/2018 – DJ T-Mobile US Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMUS); 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26.5 billion; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge as focus turns to risk of DoJ quashing T-Mobile takeover; 29/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Sprint Corp agreed to combine with Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile to create a U.S. wireless career that will have a market value of more than $80 billion; 07/05/2018 – CODE NAMES AND A FRIDAY TOAST HELPED SEAL SPRINT, T-MOBILE DEAL; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. On Thursday, June 6 the insider Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640.

