Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake Maintained by Fiduciary Counselling Inc; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shares Rose, Holder Zuckerman Investment Group Decreased Its Holding by $10.20 Million

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 1.30M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $111.86. About 791,128 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bancshares holds 0.03% or 4,232 shares. Bp Public Limited Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% or 44,360 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Associates Corp has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 16,665 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 249,144 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 16,975 shares. Texas-based Amarillo Commercial Bank has invested 0.41% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 59,544 shares. 3,933 are owned by Alps Advsrs. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Carroll Financial Assocs Inc reported 2,786 shares stake. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 2,125 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Limited Partnership invested in 1.39% or 985,080 shares. Griffin Asset Management invested in 0.16% or 10,620 shares. Catalyst Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 24,400 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 31.07 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Delaware-based Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.05% stake. Capital World Investors has 19.39M shares. Community Trust And reported 9,635 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 310,229 shares. Howe & Rusling invested in 71,475 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 101,547 shares. Barnett Inc owns 2,529 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Moody Bankshares Trust Division has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 10,334 shares. 55,930 are owned by Colonial Trust Advsr. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 755,229 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company owns 3,370 shares. Dupont Capital holds 0.01% or 9,105 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 33,513 shares. Cls Invests Lc owns 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 103 shares.