Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake Lifted by Marathon Capital Management; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Holder Sand Hill Global Advisors Decreased by $329,264 Its Holding

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 350.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 46,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,873 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 13,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 2.86M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,731 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 61,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $119.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares were bought by Stockfish Devin W.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares were bought by Stockfish Devin W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of stock. 41,088 shares valued at $3.90 million were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. 30,000 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $2.93M on Tuesday, February 5. Coombe Gary A sold $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, January 28. $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 22,473 shares to 166,167 shares, valued at $20.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 18,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.