Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake Increased by Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Rose, Aspiriant Boosted by $813,024 Its Holding

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 15,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 24,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.28. About 657,742 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 26.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 53,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 256,631 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, up from 203,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 87,892 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Shares for $119,640 were bought by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pension, Korea-based fund reported 927,816 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 449,783 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 614,238 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 51,990 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Wendell David Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 54,671 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel accumulated 20,638 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,254 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 128,554 shares. Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor holds 0.14% or 9,440 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 0.84% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 916,321 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company owns 41,377 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.74% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cordasco Network has 3,504 shares.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 27,508 shares to 30,028 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 642,325 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora holds 1.5% or 77,630 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt has 18,556 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Co owns 200,165 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. 72,910 are held by Stillwater Mngmt Lc. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 105,607 shares. Caprock Grp accumulated 83,861 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 47,420 shares. Tcw Grp Inc stated it has 3.56 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 1.28M shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks invested in 0.98% or 1.01M shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,000 shares. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru holds 5.68% or 6.50M shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset has invested 4.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Annex Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wesbanco Bancorp has invested 0.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 27,352 shares to 53,400 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 107,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,207 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.