Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake Held by Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc; Mak Capital One Has Lifted Position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN)

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, up from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $624.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 324,862 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion; 15/05/2018 – Sarissa Adds Shire, Cuts Achillion: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion; 10/04/2018 Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – Achillion Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Joseph Truitt CEO; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $308.4M

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 27.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 369,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.74M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 4.56 million shares traded or 3.93% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Strategic Value Investing: Book Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Com holds 22,978 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mai owns 195,477 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Beach Counsel Pa has invested 0.18% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Levin Strategies Limited Partnership reported 35,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 186,795 shares stake. Anchor Capital Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 15,154 shares. Axa invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.11% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 225,267 are held by Eagle Ridge Investment. Punch & Associates Investment Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Fincl Counselors Inc has 64,816 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 17,898 were reported by Pinnacle Associate. Blue Fincl accumulated 21,176 shares. Cap Mngmt Assoc New York invested 0.78% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 196,411 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $83.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 174,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.