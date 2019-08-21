Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Declined While Fiduciary Counselling Has Raised by $376,350 Its Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Evermay Wealth Management Increased Position

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 2.41 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 5.67 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Massmutual Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 141,688 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability reported 25,022 shares stake. Destination Wealth Management reported 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Fernwood Inv Limited Liability Company reported 49,230 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 635 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 240,629 shares. 55,930 are owned by Colonial. Vanguard Group reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Orleans Cap La holds 0.71% or 35,235 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent owns 54,370 shares. Cim Investment Mangement has 0.23% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 22,903 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

