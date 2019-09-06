Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Increased Its Position; Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose While Amarillo National Bank Has Decreased Its Position by $512,006

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 23,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 180,925 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 157,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 31,316 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 28,197 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 35,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $95.89. About 143,861 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger Overshadowed by Starbucks But It Sees Growth Ahead; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW MERCATO FOOD LINE TO MORE MARKETS BY YR END; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Further Details Will Be Provided in a Mutually Agreed Public Statement; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 30/04/2018 – Low-Wage Workers Will Be Directly Impacted by the California Supreme Court’s Decision in Troester v. Starbucks Inc

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares to 15,810 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,590 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core U.S.Aggregate (AGG) by 55,515 shares to 162,550 shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 127,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Value (IVE).