Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Boosted Holding; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Shareholder Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.24 Million

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 28,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 108,678 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 79,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.35% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.03. About 5.79M shares traded or 45.08% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 23,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 180,925 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 157,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 2.56M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,799 shares to 28,797 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,590 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 11,906 shares to 39,946 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 13,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,834 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

