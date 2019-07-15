Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shareholder New York State Teachers Retirement System Trimmed Its Holding by $337,636 as Market Value Declined; Banbury Partners Position in Cott Que (COT) Has Cut by $2.99 Million

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 213,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92M, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 373,873 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 12,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.90M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 1.43 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) was bought by Stockfish Devin W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,235 were reported by Tru Co Of Virginia Va. Fiduciary stated it has 17,991 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0% stake. Ntv Asset Llc holds 0.63% or 84,292 shares in its portfolio. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 14,204 shares. Community Tru And accumulated 0.03% or 9,635 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.03% or 3.28M shares. 572,730 are owned by Raymond James Service Advsrs Inc. Rampart Inv Management Llc reported 33,508 shares stake. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Wetherby Asset Management owns 13,059 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% or 19,584 shares in its portfolio. Security Natl Trust, a West Virginia-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd stated it has 0.11% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.22% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WY’s profit will be $81.91 million for 57.93 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 7,247 shares to 117,833 shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser +1.1% as BMO boosts to outperform – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. COT’s profit will be $8.13 million for 54.67 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.86% EPS growth.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.46 million activity. STANBROOK STEVEN P bought $199,395 worth of stock. The insider Harrington Thomas bought 33,560 shares worth $499,004.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gold: Seasonality Bearish, Futures Turning Bullish – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cott to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cott to Present at the BMO Farm to Market Conference – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Cott (COT) Meets Q4 Earnings Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Neuberger Berman Group Llc stated it has 25,024 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 148,980 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 19,749 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Intact Investment has 0.24% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. 1832 Asset Lp reported 190 shares. D E Shaw And Co Inc has invested 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Maplelane Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.65% or 1.60M shares. Ameriprise holds 4.05M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Legal & General Gp Pcl holds 0% or 80,447 shares. 240,290 were reported by British Columbia Invest Corporation. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,500 shares.