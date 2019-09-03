Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Shareholder Keating Investment Counselors Raised Stake by $2.30 Million; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Stake in Gtt Communications (GTT) Trimmed as Share Value Declined

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications (GTT) by 87.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 125,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 17,870 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620,000, down from 143,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Gtt Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 140,288 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Gtt’s B2 Cfr, Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – CONFIRMS 2018 OBJECTIVES; 09/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of upcoming telecom GTT Communications; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 88,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, up from 134,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 706,914 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microcaps mostly among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “54 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IMPORTANT SEPTEMBER DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MNK, JE, GTT and EVH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 53.49% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (NYSE:FIS) by 23,225 shares to 55,280 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc by 57,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.6% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Barnett Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2,529 shares. Synovus stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Saybrook Capital Nc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 10,400 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.02% or 791,773 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 480 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Llc, New York-based fund reported 22,978 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 443,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust invested in 0% or 160 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 970,580 shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corporation reported 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Pennsylvania Tru has 1.12% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 444,775 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 14,842 shares. 54,740 were accumulated by Peoples Fin Service.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.