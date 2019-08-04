Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shareholder First Manhattan Company Cut Its Position; Visa (V) Shareholder Beaumont Financial Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.10 Million

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 93.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 31,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 4.68M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 126,685 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 133,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 8.26M shares traded or 19.99% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.09 million for 34.86 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

