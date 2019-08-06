Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shareholder Fiduciary Counselling Has Increased Position; Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Decreased Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Holding by $328,440

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 170,180 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 23,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 29,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $62.25. About 41,970 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP SAYS AIR GROUP MARCH LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 0.5 POINTS TO 84.9 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB RPMS 3.78 BLN, UP 7.9 PCT; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB 2018 LOAD FACTOR 79.4% VS 80.2% LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Signed Document From Medical Doctor or Mental Health Professional Will Also Be Needed With Animals; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines awarded top ranking among Traditional Carriers in J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for 11th consecutive year; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Capacity Rose 7.2%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Capacity Up 8.7%; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP TO REPORT FINL RESULTS; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Effective Tax Rate About 26%, Full-Year Rate About 25%

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $50,357 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Us National Bank & Trust De reported 6,924 shares stake. Moreover, Srb has 0.06% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 11,608 shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Caprock Gp reported 3,569 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0.01% or 32,228 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 1.01 million shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 179,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Board reported 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Cambridge Inv Advsrs Incorporated owns 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 5,030 shares. 60 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Philadelphia Trust Co holds 0.8% or 161,295 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ALK is Following the Transportation Sector Down – Yahoo Finance” on March 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alaska Air Group (ALK) June Traffic Increases 1.7%, Capacity Up 1.9% – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alaska Air Group (ALK) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Air Boosts Its Q2 Guidance Again – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 EPS, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $290.04 million for 6.62 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 4,047 shares to 89,576 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM) by 27,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montgomery Invest Mngmt owns 61,046 shares. Moreover, Conning Inc has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 16,983 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na accumulated 32,401 shares or 0% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insur holds 29,728 shares. Blue Fincl Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Llc reported 8,360 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 495 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 18,374 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 347,612 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited stated it has 250,185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Williams Jones And Ltd Llc reported 0.07% stake. Family Mngmt Corporation holds 0.77% or 67,608 shares. Nordea Ab has 0.13% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). State Teachers Retirement has 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Guyasuta Investment Inc accumulated 0.35% or 118,517 shares.