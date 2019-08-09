Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shareholder Fiduciary Counselling Has Boosted Position by $376,350 as Market Value Declined; American Woodmark (AMWD) Shareholder Broad Run Investment Management Has Decreased Holding

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 67,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.34M, down from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $82.24. About 48,170 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 1.73 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold AMWD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.35 million shares or 0.41% less from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 5,950 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 791 shares. Neumeier Poma Counsel Ltd Liability holds 2.19% or 315,711 shares. Ls Inv Llc owns 438 shares. Grace White Ny reported 74,104 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Sei reported 61,283 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0% stake. Amer Fin Group holds 106,917 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 11,579 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability has 515,565 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.03% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). 11,300 are held by Oberweis Asset Mngmt Incorporated.

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 5.39% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $34.05 million for 10.65 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advent Capital Management De has invested 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). The New York-based Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). California-based Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Lvm Limited Mi has 13,356 shares. American Group invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 186,900 were reported by Tcw Grp Inc. Wilkins Inv Counsel Inc owns 203,250 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Symphony Asset Management Limited Company invested in 34,414 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 61,809 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Birmingham Mngmt Com Al invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt has 14,967 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. The Korea-based Pension Serv has invested 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 2.87M shares. King Luther Mngmt Corp reported 30,638 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

