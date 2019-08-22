Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shareholder Fiduciary Counselling Boosted Its Holding by $376,350; Indus Capital Partners Cut New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding by $3.09 Million as Share Price Rose

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 2.67 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $108.04. About 671,306 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onesmart Intl Ed Group Ltd by 176,816 shares to 909,576 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 201,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 693,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Scholar Ed Hldgs Ltd.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chris Davis Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Best Performing Large-Cap ADRs: January 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group Is Nailing It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie stated it has 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 2.34% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Montag A Assocs Incorporated holds 130,063 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Community Tru & Investment Communication holds 9,635 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 954,927 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 6.79M shares. City Hldg Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 1,000 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 2,147 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 320,240 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 79,368 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Davidson Advisors reported 24,525 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 19,584 shares stake. 2.50 million are held by Swiss Bancorp. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.8% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sunbelt Secs holds 0.42% or 32,006 shares.