Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shareholder Df Dent & Co Cut Stake as Market Value Declined; Wedge Capital Management L LP Trimmed Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stake by $486,564; Stock Value Rose

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) by 46.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 162,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,537 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 351,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 17.32 million shares traded or 26.08% up from the average. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 29,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,370 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 84,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 2.86M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. $210,526 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares were sold by Hagen Russell S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Australia-based Amp Cap Ltd has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Rodgers Brothers Inc has 0.15% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Meyer Handelman invested 0.22% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Montag A And Incorporated stated it has 0.32% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Spc Inc owns 64,805 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Company Tn reported 16,525 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Llc reported 151,731 shares. Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 74,484 shares. Kentucky-based Community And Investment has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 79,191 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 146,271 shares. Bankshares Of The West holds 0.06% or 20,288 shares. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Artemis Invest Management Llp invested in 639,279 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bennicas & Associates holds 0.92% or 39,546 shares.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WY’s profit will be $81.93 million for 58.05 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNHY) by 69,449 shares to 92,093 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc Com (NYSE:TFX) by 63,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Mgmt Lp accumulated 428,005 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Evergreen Cap Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 30,942 shares. Encompass Advisors Llc invested in 5.59 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.76M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 1.40M shares. Brave Asset Management Inc holds 0.08% or 40,750 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Investment Management accumulated 10,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Montgomery Inv Management stated it has 36,239 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 147,379 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 123,570 were accumulated by Everence Cap Mngmt. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 52,821 shares. First Manhattan reported 800 shares.

Analysts await Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Nabors Industries Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% EPS growth.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Potbelly Corp. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 51,826 shares to 142,582 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 30,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $359,065 activity.