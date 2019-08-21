Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Decreased Holding as Shares Declined; Northern Trust Position in Power Integrations (POWI) Increased by $1.13 Million as Share Price Rose

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 16,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 542,273 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.93M, up from 525,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $87.5. About 80,854 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 29.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q EPS 46c; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS SEES 2Q REV. $106M TO $112M, EST. $110.0M; 23/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 300 Of Power Integrations Inc; 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Rev $103.1M; 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 22,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 632,105 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93M, down from 654,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 2.54M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 28,026 shares to 188,436 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 17,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,894 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold POWI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 4.15% less from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,533 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Shine Investment Advisory Service reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,810 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 21 shares. 4 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company accumulated 23,656 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.04% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Amer Grp Inc holds 0.01% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) or 21,678 shares. Scout Investments invested in 57,299 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated stated it has 189,279 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 43,870 shares. Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 2,154 shares. Raymond James Assoc has 17,117 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 13,784 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood And White has 0.14% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 16,458 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP invested in 1.91 million shares. Blb&B Ltd Llc invested in 33,848 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.63% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Moreover, M&T Bank Corp has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Lasalle Inv Mgmt Secs Ltd Liability invested 1.18% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Security National Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Asset Mgmt Inc has 8,616 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bennicas And Associates has 0.92% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 39,546 shares. Huntington Bancshares stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Virtu Ltd, New York-based fund reported 56,992 shares.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.09 million for 34.76 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 3,151 shares to 258,050 shares, valued at $44.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 5,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.