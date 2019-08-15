Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Shareholder Blume Capital Management Upped Its Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Bank Of Hawaii Trimmed by $1.05 Million Its Holding

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 2,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,978 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, down from 15,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $321.7. About 1.33 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 25/04/2018 – OrlandoBizJournal: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 25/04/2018 – BOEING ASSESSING `UPWARD MARKET PRESSURE’ ON 737 OUTPUT; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING THE AGREEMENTS, BAPAS IS ANTICIPATED TO SUPPORT MORE THAN 70 BOEING AIRCRAFT WITHIN SINGAPORE AIRLINES GROUP; 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet; 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 376.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 113,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 144,065 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 30,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 564,842 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Oil & Gas E&P Spdr Etf (XOP) by 11,750 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $98,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 156,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

